Phyllis “Peggy” Bennett, 84, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Bennett was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late Ermon C. and Florence Hilliard Painter and Bulah S. Painter.
She grew up in Page County and was a member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed yard sales and was a caregiver for many years.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Fred A. Bennett; a daughter, Sherry Comer; and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willard and Gilbert Painter; sisters, Eva Campbell, Catherine Austin and Dorothy Good; and a niece, whom she was raised with, Fonda Painter.
The funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Larry Sullivan officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
The family has requested those in attendance wear face mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 300 Shenandoah Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
