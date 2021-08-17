STAUNTON, Va. -- Phyllis Louise (Ryman) Strawderman, 91, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She was born in Stephens City, Va., on Feb. 2, 1930, to the late Russell and Pearl Ryman. On Jan. 17, 1953, she married Omer, who preceded her in death Dec. 9, 2015.
She was a member of Jollivue United Methodist Church.
Her survivors are two sons, Frankie and wife Linda, and Barry and wife, Patricia; a daughter, Lisa and husband, Doug Harris; three grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Cassidy, Ashley and husband, Shayne, and Daniel and wife, Jenna; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Annabelle Reedy.
A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by The Rev. Carrie Moffitt.
Think of stepping ashore,
and finding it heaven!
Of taking hold of a hand,
and finding it God’s hand.
Of breathing a new air,
and finding it celestial air.
Of feeling invigorated,
and finding it immortality.
Of passing from storm and tempest
to an unknown calm.
Of waking up,
and finding it home!
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
