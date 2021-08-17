Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.