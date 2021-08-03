Phyllis Simmons Hodge, 84, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Hodge was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Elsie Cook Simmons. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria A. Shifflett.
On June 19, 1953, she married Daniel Eugene Hodge, who also preceded her in death on April 29, 2010.
Phyllis loved to crochet, baking homemade rolls and pies, and canning. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, game shows and Tiger Woods, but most of all, she loved talking and being with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Eugene Hodge Jr. and wife, Debra, of Elkton, and Bryan Hodge and wife, Susan, of McGaheysville; daughter, Tammy Meadows and husband, Ronnie, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Donald Hodge and wife, Jennifer, Trenton Hodge, Heather Meadows, Elliott Meadows and wife, Kathleen, Caitlyn Hodge and Brooklyn Hodge; great-grandchildren, Amber Hodge, Ashton Hodge, Bryson Hodge, Addison Shifflett, Madison Hodge, Meerah Meadows, Hadley Meadows, Josie Meadows and Evan Monger, as well as great-great-grandson, Isiah Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
