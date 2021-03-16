Phyllis Southard Tutwiler
Phyllis Southard Tutwiler, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., died unexpectedly on March 14, 2021.
She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., to Charles Vinton Southard and Willie May Southard on April 19, 1933. She married Captain USCG, Thomas Franklin Tutwiler of Harrisonburg on Feb. 9, 1952. As a couple with their two children, they traveled the United States from one posting to another, from coast to coast including postings in Hawaii serving this great nation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, on May 20, 2013.
She is survived by their son, Thomas Tutwiler Jr. and their daughter, Michele Tutwiler, as well as Thomas Jr.’s wife, Wendy and their children, Lindsay Tutwiler, Thomas R. Tutwiler and Christine Tutwiler. She is further survived by her daughter Michele’s two daughters, Rachel Litchfield married to Nate with Rachel’s children, Alexandra and Theodore; and Ashley Rainey married to Nick and their daughter, Tallis Hope. She is also survived by her brothers, Maynard and Oliver Southard and her sister, Janice Chapman as well as sisters-in-law, Sue Conley and Gerry Saufley.
Growing up in Bridgewater, Va., Phyllis survived the great Bridgewater flood of 1949 and played various sports with her strongest love being basketball even though she was just a shade over 5 feet tall. She met Thomas while in High School and they married soon after and started their lives together. Thomas served 33 years in the USCG and they ultimately retired to their dream home built overlooking Massanutten Mountain outside of Harrisonburg, Va. Phyllis was for many years a real estate agent supporting the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area. Phyllis spent many of her last years taking care of her lovely home, talking with her family on the phone and taking care of hundreds of birds, whom she garnished with many Sunflower seeds and much cracked corn. Her highlights of every morning was to drink coffee while looking out her large bay window and watching the birds feed with the background of Massanutten mountain and the United States Flag and USCG Flag waving on her flagpole. She will be greatly missed as she had a wonderful and kind soul. She and Thomas are now reunited again. Praise the Lord.
The family will hold a private service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.