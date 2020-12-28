Phyllis W. Carper
Phyllis Whitmer Carper, 95, was called to her home in Heaven Dec. 26, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Phyllis was born May 14, 1925, to parents, M. Galen Whitmer and Rosa Cline Whitmer in Mount Sidney, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 75 years, William B. Carper Sr.; daughters, Geralene C. Pryor (Jim), Ann E. C. Homan (George); son, William B. Carper Jr. (Barbara); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a younger sister, Eloise Shull.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Affectionately referred to as “Sarge” by close family, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved large family gatherings, especially Carper Christmas, which she held faithfully for 50 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close family will be able to attend the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Bell Tower Fund of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
