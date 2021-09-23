Phyllis Wayne Donovan, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at The Retreat at Fishersville.
Mrs. Donovan was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Nina Franklin Donovan. She was raised in the home of her aunt and uncle, Robert “Bob” and Mamie Payne.
In 1953, she graduated from Broadway High School where she played basketball and softball. She worked for Metro Pants, ran Mrs. D’s Clothing Store, and retired from Leggetts as a buyer and bookkeeper. She held numerous offices with the Harrisonburg Moose Lodge No. 1686.
On April 9, 1955, she married Raymond Franklin Donovan, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a nephew, Buster Donovan and wife, Jean; niece, Donna Cavender; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ethel Mae Conley.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Linville Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
