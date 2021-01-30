Pio Alberto Coceano, 89, of Mount Crawford, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home.
Pio was born in Purgessimo, Italy on May 7, 1931, a son of the late Angelo and Luigia Gina Maria (Rossi) Coceano, and came to the U.S. at the age of 23.
He was a farmer, and worked at Westinghouse and AMP.
On Sept. 28, 1957, he was united in marriage Shirley Ann (Wean) Coceano, who survives.
Pio is also survived by daughters, Jenny Coceano-Custer and husband, Joe "Jody", Dori Thacker and husband, Jay, and Andria Coceano Bowman; son, Joe Coceano; daughter-in-law, Kathy Coceano; grandchildren, Joshua Coceano, Carissa Coceano-Allen and husband, Scott, Anthony Coceano and wife, Lauren, Kait Bilston and husband, Tom, Levi Custer, Aaron Custer, Caleb Custer, Ben Custer, Christopher Coceano, Megan Coceano, Laura Coceano, Casey Thacker, Nick Thacker, Zachariah Coceano Bowman, and Alyssa-Ann Coceano Bowman, and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Coceano, Isaiah Knight, Willow Coceano-Allen, Isla Bilston, Jude Bilston, and William Coceano.
He was preceded in death by son, Walter Coceano; infant daughter, Angela Rose Coceano; son-in-law, Timothy Bowman, and seven siblings.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
