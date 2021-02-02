Pio Alberto Coceano
Pio Alberto Coceano, 89, of Mount Crawford, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home, with loved ones by his side.
Pio was born in Purgessimo, Italy on May 7, 1931, a son of the late Angelo and Luigia Gina Maria (Rossi) Coceano. He grew up and worked in Cividale del Friuli, a place dear to his heart all his life. Pio first came to the U.S. at the age of 23 to visit his beloved sister, Dorina, who had married an American soldier, John Vincie, following World War 2. While here, Pio met and fell in love with John’s cousin Shirley. They were married at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg on Sept. 28, 1957. Pio and Shirley were faithful members of Blessed Sacrament for the entirety of their 63 years of marriage.
Pio was a lifelong farmer in addition to years spent working at Westinghouse and AMP. Everyone who knew him realized what a hard working man he was. He loved taking care of his animals and gardens. He was also often seen tending to his fruit trees and grapevines, or expertly swinging his scythe.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Pio is survived by daughters, Jenny Coceano-Custer and husband, Joe “Jody”, Dori Thacker and husband, Jay, and Andria Coceano Bowman; son, Joe Coceano; daughter-in-law, Kathy Coceano; grandchildren, Joshua Coceano, Carissa Coceano-Allen and husband, Scott, Anthony Coceano and wife, Lauren, Kait Bilston and husband, Tom, Levi Custer, Aaron Custer, Caleb Custer, Ben Custer, Christopher Coceano, Megan Coceano, Laura Coceano, Casey Thacker, Nick Thacker, Zachariah Coceano Bowman, and Alyssa-Ann Coceano Bowman; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Coceano, Isaiah Knight, Willow Coceano-Allen, Isla Bilston, Jude Bilston, and William Coceano, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Walter Coceano; infant daughter, Angela Rose Coceano; son-in-law, Timothy Bowman; and seven siblings, Giuseppe (“Pino”), Maria, Pia, Dorina, Ancilla, Antonio, and Luigia.
A Funeral Mass will be officiated by Father Kyle O’Connor on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Because of ongoing safety concerns due to the current pandemic, both the funeral and graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.