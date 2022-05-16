Polly Ann Lambert, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home.
Polly was born April 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Bessie Mae (Payne) and Roy Eye.
She was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. Polly was famous for her homemade sugar cookies and bread, enjoyed quilting, and loved to spend time gardening and working in the flower beds. Polly also babysat numerous kids over her lifetime, who remember her fondly.
On Feb. 23, 1958, she was united in marriage to Wilbert Harris Lambert, who survives.
Polly is also survived by two daughters, Mary Jane Bowen of Bridgewater and Judy Cook and husband, Kenneth, of Bridgewater; two sons, Kenneth Lambert and wife, Leslie, of Bridgewater and Roy Lambert and wife, Tina, of Singers Glen; two sisters, Reba Simmons of Hinton and Betty Horon and husband, Bob, of Franklin, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Jessica Bowen, Travis Lambert, Michael Bowen, Heather Shipe, Tyler Lambert, Kayla Cook, Summer Lambert and Ezra Lambert; nine great-grandchildren; lifelong close friend and caregiver, Joyce Miller and caregiver, Shalla Knighting
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lambert; grandson, Jason Bowen; siblings, Evertt Eye, Berlin Eye, Bill Eye, Donna Eye, Mary Kagey, Richard Eye, Lily Simon, David Eye, Nancy Pennington and Sylvia Wheelbarger; and son-in-law, Richard Bowen.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, 8863 Nazarene Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
