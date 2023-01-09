Polly Britton Case, 76, a resident of Massanutten, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
Polly was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Clifford Luther and Frances Clay Dodd Case.
She was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and attended James Madison University. She was a Travel Agent for 38 years before retiring from Turner Travel in Harrisonburg, Va.. She loved riding horses, animals and traveling. Polly was a devoted mother who provided unconditional love and support to her two sons and was a faithful servant of our lord Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her children, Doug Shifflett and wife, Martha, of Cary, N.C. and Cliff Shifflett and wife, Lien, of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandchildren, Owen, Evan and Madison Shifflett; sibling, John Singleton Case and wife, Susan, of Midlothian, Va.; brother-in-law, Robert R. “Bob” Green of Dayton, Va. She was preceded in death by her twin sister and best friend, Anne Case Green.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg with Pastor Joseph Stoner officiating. Committal service and burial to follow at Woodbine Cemetery at 21 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Polly Case to Church of the Nazarene at 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
