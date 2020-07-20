Polly Frances Oakes
Polly Frances Oakes, 91, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Polly was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Aug. 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Lena Western (Gardner) and John J. Nicholas.
She graduated from Port Republic High School and served on the Grottoes Town Council for several years. In her later years, she loved to travel on bus trips with many wonderful friends and enjoyed activities at the Grottoes United Methodist Church.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1950, to William P. Oakes, who preceded her in death on April 1, 1984.
Polly is survived by a daughter, Susan O. Morris and husband, Paul, of New Hope; a son, John W. Oakes and wife, Sherrie, of Port Republic; sister, Dorothy Grielson of Mount Airy, Md.; brothers, Clinton Western of Verona and Jack Gardner of New London, Pa.; grandchildren, Sarah Watson (Allen) of Crimora, Jenny Whitesell (CJ) of Fishersville, Laura Carroll (Chuck) of Birmingham, Ala., and Brian Morris (Susan) of Fredericksburg and great-grandchildren, Avery, Chase, Gaige, Carter, Ashley, and Anthony.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Reid, and brother, Homer Western.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Port Republic Cemetery with Steve Saufley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Harrisonburg Health and Rehab for their special care.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.