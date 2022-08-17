Polly Anna Silvious, 92 of New Market passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson. Pastors Melanie Wiley and Freddie Helsley will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Polly was born on August 5, 1930, in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late Melvin Buchanan and Virginia Ward Phillips. She retired from the Lee Company; she was a lifetime member of Liberty Brethren Church. She was passionate about fishing and loved all her cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Silvious.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Rigsby and husband Mark of Gaithersburg, Maryland; 3 grandchildren, Eric Rigsby and wife Laura, Kevin Rigsby and wife, Ariana, and Katie Rigsby all of Frederick, Maryland; 2 great grandchildren, Austin and Michaela Rigsby; her twin sister, Nancy Bowers of Quicksburg; a brother, Bill Buchanan of Portsmouth and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
