Prentice Melvin “Bunk” Rankin, 87, a resident of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Rankin was born July 14, 1933, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late James E. Rankin Sr. and Myrtle Virginia (Raynes) Rankin Murray.
He owned and operated Rankin’s Garage in Elkton. He enjoyed stock car racing at Eastside Speedway and was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan.
He was married to Alice Zetta “Zettie” Roach Rankin for 48 years. She preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Rankin and wife, Karen, of Penn Laird and Aaron Rankin of Elkton; sister, Lavonne McDonaldson; grandchildren, Farrah, Crystal, Aerika, Austin and Faith; a stepgrandchild, Niki; seven great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rankin was preceded in death by his siblings, James Rankin Jr., Geneva McDonaldson, Dallas Rankin, Charleen Shifflett, Anna Mae Lam, Alvin Rankin and Kathleen Morris; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Tanner.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
