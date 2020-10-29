Priscilla A. Whitmore, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of the VMRC community and previously resided on Gravels Road.
Ms. Whitmore was born Dec. 26, 1939, in the Linville-Edom area of Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Charles Samuel and Eula Corinth Wampler Whitmore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Cave; brothers, Leon, Robert, Charles, Bernard and Carroll Whitmore; sisters-in-law, Lois and Aliene Whitmore and brother-in-law, Adolph Cave.
Priscilla was never married or had any children. She was a caregiver for her parents and other family members and a kind and gentle person that everyone loved.
Priscilla graduated in the second graduating class of Turner Ashby High School and immediately began her career with WSVA and WHSV, working for 45 years in the accounting department, before retiring. She was proud to be one of the longest employed individuals at the television station. Priscilla loved playing the organ and played for Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church for 12 years and Otterbein United Methodist Church for almost 45 years. She was involved in numerous church activities including singing in the choir.
Priscilla enjoyed traveling and dining out with her friends and loved playing bingo, working puzzles, word finds and watching her favorite TV shows. She was a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary Post 632, member of a local duckpin bowling league and member of Quota International of Harrisonburg. Living at VMRC was a joy for her, especially socializing with her cluster 6 group. One of her biggest joys was being with her family and celebrating all occasions. Family was everything to her and her family will miss her very much.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jones, of Harrisonburg; sisters-in law, Lottie Whitmore and Doris Whitmore; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may pay their final respects from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Please remember to wear your face covering and ensure social distancing for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
