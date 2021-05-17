Priscilla Carlton Leary, 70, of Mount Sidney, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Leary was born April 22, 1951, in Riverside, Calif., to Marguerite Barker Smith and the late Leon Francis Smith II.
Priscilla moved from Riverside, Calif., to the Shenandoah Valley in 1971 where she began working at Rockingham Memorial Hospital later becoming a RN. She went on to work and then retired from Commonwealth of Virginia Center for Children and Adolescences. Priscilla loved fishing on Ocracoke Island, riding through the mountains, listening to Nana Mouskouri and spending time at home with her family and friends. She also loved her dog, Maria, and watching TMC.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Leary is survived by her husband, Thomas Statton Leary; son, Stuart Daniel Smith; brother, Leon Francis Smith III; stepchildren, Hunter Leary and Tanner Leary; sister-in-law, Susan Davis; and special friends, Zelma and Pam.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
