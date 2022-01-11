Priscilla Jean Shoemaker
Priscilla Jean Shoemaker, 92, of Broadway, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at her home in Mayland. She was born Jan. 30, 1929, in the Broadway area known as “The Mash.” She was the daughter of the late Luther and Viola Lohr.
On Dec. 24, 1947, she married Carroll “Pete” Shoemaker, who preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2007.
Priscilla was an excellent homemaker, and an avid gardener. She enjoyed long Sunday drives to West Virginia, camping at Trout Pond, and spending time with family and friends. She dearly loved her cat “Babe” and together they watched the world pass by her window. She was a longtime member of the Mayland community.
Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Betty Smallwood of Broadway; granddaughter, Carrie Getz (Brian) of Harrisonburg; great-granddaughter, Emilee Moore of Bridgewater; great-grandsons, Christian Getz (Maddie) of Singers Glen and Caleb Getz of Harrisonburg; sister, Evelyn Harpine of Bridgewater; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Priscilla was preceded in death by a brother, Trovilla Lohr; and sisters, Airadner “Sis” Simmers and Geraldine Depoy.
There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are encouraged.
A private burial service for family and close friends will be held at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Cathy Slifer for being a devoted caregiver, companion, and friend for many years. Thanks also to Sentara Home Health Services, hospice nurse’s aides (especially Emily) and the staff.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
