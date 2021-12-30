I want to ask Robbie Miller why he first starts finding slavery so bad during the 1860’s. I agree slavery is totally unacceptable no matter when it occurs. Unfortunately it has occurred since Bible times when the Israelites were slaves to Egypt. It is impossible to eradicate the memory of a group of people being enslaved by simply removing a name. Slavery was accepted not only in the South but also in the North. Slavery was not the main cause of the War Between The States.The North was trying to impose tariffs on the South and sent 75,000 troops to enforce it. What were we to do? If you are trying to place the horrible practice of slavery on a man, Turner Ashby is the wrong person to pick. Yes, he owned slaves but they were as family to him. He was not a wealthy man and did not have a large family to help him, his “so called slaves” were his help and family. In the years that I attended Turner Ashby High School, never did I once think about slavery being associated with my school. Only PRIDE in the name and the man behind it.
Linda Ridder
Bridgewater
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.