Quentin James Strawderman, 24, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Born March 21, 1996, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was a son of James W. Strawderman of Moorefield and Rebecca J. Hoyt of Mathias, W.Va.
He was a lineman with C.W. Wright Construction and was an avid trout fisherman.
Along with his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Jesse Lee Strawderman of Old Fields, Daniel Woodrow Strawderman of Moorefield, W.Va., and Christopher James Tease of Virginia; a sister, Misty Dawn Causey of Bergton, Va.; grandfather, George McClure of Mathias, W.Va.; grandmother, Joem Webster of Mathias, W.Va., and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Abnar.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Woodrow Cleveland Strawderman and Vada Pauline Strawderman, and stepgrandfather, Patrick Webster.
The funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Michael Funkhouser officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
