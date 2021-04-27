Quinlyn Walstine Meadows, 80, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Dec. 15, 1940, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Nelson and Della Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was a member of Covenant Pentecostal Church in Elkton. He worked for Coors as a material handler for 15 years and prior to this, he worked in construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
On Sept. 26, 1959, he married Charlotte McDaniel Meadows, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Walstein K. Meadows and wife, Donna, Rodney A. Meadows and Tammy Carty; daughter, Nancy M. Sanders; sister, Corenia Roach; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
