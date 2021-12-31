Robert Noland Suter, 89, of Keezletown, Va. died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born on Feb. 22, 1932 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of the late Robert Daniel “Bob” and Pauline Catherine Painter Suter, and grew up on the farm near his great-grandfather Emanuel Suter’s homestead on Mt. Clinton Pike. In his early teens, the family moved to Dayton, where Noland graduated from Dayton High School in 1949, and later moved to Harrisonburg. He attended Madison College for two years as a day student shortly after Madison began to admit men.
Noland’s work career began in the parts dept. at Highway Motors and included time as an insurance salesman and a long-haul grain truck driver. In April of 1958, he was hired as the parts manager for Kenworth dealer Truck Enterprises in Harrisonburg. In 1990, he quit at TE to work on his “limestone and cedar trees” farm north of Keezletown, purchased a portable sawmill and for a number of years did custom sawing. He enjoyed taking horticulture and other classes at Blue Ridge Community College. He was a devout Christian who lived his faith and was an active and supportive member of the Keezletown Church, both the old EUB and the current United Methodist, for over 60 years and served in many capacities in both churches. He especially enjoyed his time serving as a board member of Camp Overlook, where he provided both physical and financial support, as well as his active involvement with Emmaus and the Gideons. Noland was an active member of the Keezletown Ruritan Club for 53 years, serving in most club offices and as Rockingham District Governor in 1985, and receiving the VIR Award in 2019 for his service to the club, the Rockingham District, and Ruritan National. Noland enlisted as a private in Company C of the National Guard in Harrisonburg when he was about 18 and served in the Guard for 22 years and then in the Reserves for another 20 years, retiring as a captain.
On Dec. 28, 1957, Noland and Marian Virginia Brown were married in the Dayton Methodist Church and they became the parents of four loving and supportive children. Although he worked long hours, Noland always found time to spend with his children and take them camping and fishing and to work with them in church and Scouts and school and let them know he loved them and God in many different ways. In retirement, he relished the extra time he had to spend with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved his whole family dearly.
Noland is survived by his sister Lois Downing of New Orleans, La. and her family; his wife Marian, his children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. They are daughter Jan and Walt Shafer of Keezletown, Brian Shafer, Jordan and Jamie Shoemaker and Alex Mansfield; and Lauran and Matt Holliday; daughter Cathy and Ron (deceased) Mart of Blacklick, Ohio, Matt Hensley and Scotlynn and Ella, Jason Mart and Cohen, Tanya Mart and Pat Nelson, and Tasha and Jared Arends and Keeley Mart; son Steve Suter and Marie of Keezletown, Jennifer and Brian Keen and Cooper and Kirk; and son Eric Suter and Kelli of Keezletown, Daniel Suter, Amy and Dusty Taylor and Charlee, Camryn and Damon, and David Suter. Noland is also survived by a small group of very close prayer breakfast friends--Scott Dillard, Randy Churchill, Scott Dodrill, Jeff Robb, Jim Dillard and Pete Ghodes, known as “The Corner Booth Boys.”
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for later in 2022. Those desiring to make a gift in Noland’s memory may send their donation to one of the following or to one of their own choice: Camp Overlook, 3014 Camp Overlook Ln., Keezletown, VA 22832 for camp scholarships; Keezletown UM Church at 1456 Indian Trail Road, Keezletown, VA 22832 for the Memorial Fund; or The Keezletown Ruritan Club c/o Lenora Fowler, P.O. Box 93, Penn Laird, VA 22846 for the upkeep of the Keezletown Little League Ball Park, which benefits several hundred children each summer.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.