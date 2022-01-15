Rachel Clifford Hasler, 95, of Harrisonburg passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg; she had not enjoyed good health for the past six weeks.
She was born on October 26, 1926 in Griffin, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Mary Connally Clifford.
Rachel moved from Griffin, GA to Harrisonburg where she has resided for 31 years. She retired from a textile manufacture after working for numerous years. She was a member of the New Hope Christian Church and Harrisonburg VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
On April 20, 1946, she married Harold C. Hasler, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 20, 2017.
She is survived by a son Harold C. Hasler, Jr. of Harrisonburg; one sister, Claudette Shockley of Columbus, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at New Hope Christian Church Cemetery, on Smithland Road in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Tim McAvoy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.