Rachel Carpenter Orebaugh, 80, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Sentra RMH.
Mrs. Orebaugh was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Madison, Va., and was the daughter of the late William Nelson Carpenter and Virgie Katherine Grayson, she was also preceded in death by her husband, of 49 years, Richard Robert Orebaugh Sr. on Sept. 21, 2007, and brothers-in-law, Gerald and Dickie Utz.
Mrs. Orebaugh moved to the area in 1971.
She is survived by her son, Richard Robert Orebaugh, Jr. and wife, Regina; brother, Grover Nelson and wife, Patricia; sisters, Betty Ann Utz and husband, Bobby, Edna Earl Utz, and Judy Utz; granddaughter, Haley Nicole Orebaugh, and neighbors, who were like family, Joe and Christy McAlister and Donny and Ruby Sipe.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, with Randy Alger officiating.
Memorial contribution may be made to Apostolic House of Praise, 38 South Montevideo Circle, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
