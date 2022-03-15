Rachel Louise Good Middleton, 88, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away on March 12, 2022, at the home of her son in Middletown. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 17, at noon at the Mount Jackson Cemetery.
Mrs. Middleton was born Nov. 14, 1933, daughter of the late George Washington Good and Edith Price Good. Both a native and life-long resident of the Shenandoah Valley, Rachel graduated from New Market High School, met her husband, started a family, and worked for Shenandoah County Schools for more than 30 years until her retirement.
She was a member of New Market United Methodist Church and attended Valley Central Church in New Market.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles Allen Middleton; son, Jerry Allen Middleton, along with her parents and four siblings, Leon G. Good, William A. Good, Tiny M. Prater, and Eleanora V. Kipps.
Rachel is survived by her son, Tom Middleton (Robin); daughter-in-law, Tammie Middleton; grandson, Jonathan Middleton (Jenn); and great-granddaughter, Amelia Middleton; as well as sister-in-law, Dorothy Good; brother, Weldon Good (Karen); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Further, Rachel is survived by her cherished cat, Tinker, and several grand kitties, Zoey, CocoaPuff, Andy, Barney, Stripers, and Grayson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
