Rachel Mae Whetzel, 77, of New Market, Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at Consulate of Woodstock. She was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Lewis and Gertrude Fulk Stroop.
Rachel was a homemaker. She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church and attended Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church.
On Sept. 6, 1962, she married Don Whetzel Sr., who preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2018.
Surviving are one daughter, Anita Housden and husband, Jerry, of Timberville; one son, Don E. Whetzel Jr. of Harrisonburg; one grandson, Tim Housden and wife, Jessica, of Timberville; one granddaughter, Jenny Housden of Timberville; one great-granddaughter, Harper Housden; two great-grandsons, Oliver and Spencer Housden; three sisters, Shirley Keister of Manassas, Donna Cubbage of Lacey Spring and Ruby Patterson of Harrisonburg.
Rachel was preceded in death by two sisters; four brothers; one half sister; and four half brothers.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
