Rachel (McClain) Wright, 80, widow of Carl Pearson Wright, of Staunton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Kenneth and Faith McClain.
Mrs. Wright retired from Bridgewater United Methodist Church as a secretary, prior to that she spent many years as a typesetter.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Frank McClain Wright, Jr, and a step-son, Steve Wright.
Family members include two sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Fara Wright of Staunton and Frank Wright; a step-son, Carl Wright, and five grandchildren, Owen, Scarlett, Jeremy, Jenny, and Amanda Wright.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
