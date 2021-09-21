Rachel R. Herring Billhimer, age 100, entered through the garden gate into her eternal home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She resided at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home in Harrisonburg, Va., for six years. Born July 31, 1921, Rachel was the daughter of the late Jacob R. Herring, who died Jan. 18, 1952, and the late Julia Ann Herring Davis, who died March 31, 1988.
Her childhood years through young adulthood were lived “up in the holler” in Beldor, Rockingham County, Va., where she attended the now historic one room Roadside School.
Rachel married the only love of her life, Jack W. Billhimer, on Feb. 23, 1943, while he was still actively serving with the United States Army. Together, they shared 62 years of marriage until his death, Dec. 24, 2005.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, Va., Rachel leaves behind a century of memories to be treasured by all who knew and loved her. She was well acquainted with hard work and was a true neighbor to those around her. Her self-determination led to the development of many skills, such as being an accomplished seamstress, being adept at crocheting and always having a yard full of beautiful flowers. On her 100th birthday, Rachel received greetings from the Office of the Governor saluting her as a special centenarian of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rachel was predeceased by her sister, Martha J. Delp, who died May 12, 1978, and her brother, George W. Herring, who died March 10, 1991. Rachel is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Visitation/viewing will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Elk Run Cemetery, E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may donate to the Elkton Emergency Squad Inc., 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827 or online at www.rescue30.org.
Appreciation is expressed to the entire staff on the 3rd floor nursing unit at Sunnyside for the wonderful care given to Rachel during her stay at this facility.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
