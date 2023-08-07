Rachel Whetzel Good, 93, of Broadway, died Aug. 3, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born June 4, 1930, in Linville and was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Frances Riggleman Whetzel.
Rachel retired from Owens Brockway Plastics and had also worked at the Harrisonburg Telephone Company. She was a 1947 graduate of Linville Edom High School. She loved gardening. Rachel was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
On Sept. 2, 1950, she married Richard “Dick” Owen Good, who preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2003.
Surviving are three children, Brenda Callahan of Staunton, Carol Good Campbell and husband, Floyd, of Timberville and Owen Lee Good and wife, Teresa, of New Market; and seven grandchildren, Diane Martz of Mount Crawford, Willie Martz of Timberville, Gary Good of Elkton, Terry Clevenger of Woodstock, Clinton Good of El Paso, Texas, Andrew Good of Charlottesville and Katherine Good of New Market.
She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Wayne Good; and six siblings, Evelyn Stoyle, Ruth Culver, Gladys Roadcap, Russell “Dick” Whetzel, Ward “Boots” Whetzel and Dorothy Gilkerson.
Rachel’s body will be donated to science and there will not be any services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
