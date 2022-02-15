Rada Mae Davis, 84, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Howard L. Stoneberger and Vada Mae Cubbage Stoneberger.
On March 2, 1957, Rada married Tommy Davis, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Greg Davis and wife, Bobbie and Gary Davis and wife, Lisa, all of Stanley; a sister, Katie Fox of Stanley; four grandchildren, Angela Dorrough, Jordan Davis, J.T. Davis and Jason Davis; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Leonard and Everett Stoneberger; and a sister, Juanita Williams.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley by Keith Higgs and Duane Painter. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren or to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
