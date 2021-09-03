(March 27, 1930-Sept. 2, 2021)
Ralph Anton Nelson, 91, of Elkton, Va., passed away early Sept. 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Nelson was born March 27, 1930, in North Bergen, N.J., and was the son of the late Rudolph and Mae Nelson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ralph Arthur, two sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Mae (Sandominick) Nelson, whom he was married to for 69 Years; four daughters, Cathy Mende (Alan) of Grantville, Pa., Joanne Flynn (Larry) of Elkton, Carole Lam of Elkton and Diane Casamassa (Greg) of Hummelstown, Pa.; two sons, Donald Nelson of Staunton, Va., and Tom Nelson (Lori) of Elkton; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Nelson grew up in Jersey City, N.J. He was an electrician at Otis Elevator and RCA before moving his family to Rockbridge Baths, Va., to pursue his lifelong dream of Farming, eventually retiring to Elkton where he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. He was a lifetime member of Hillsborough, N.J. Volunteer Fire Co., serving as Chief 1968 and 1969. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Shenandoah.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Elkton Volunteer Fire Dept., 14171 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 or Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
