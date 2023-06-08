Ralph E. Landes
Ralph Elbern Landes, 86, a resident of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Landes was born March 15, 1937, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Rhodes Beery and Esther Larue Burkholder Landes.
He was a dairy and turkey farmer for many years and also drove feed and fertilizer trucks. In his spare time, he loved riding his motorcycle, antique tractors, spending time outdoors, and taking great pride in his yard. Mr. Landes enjoyed music and played guitar and fiddle. He was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church.
On May 19, 1961, he married Evelyn Ruth Good Landes, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Rhonda Heatwole and husband, Leroy, of Elkton and Darrell Landes and wife, Crystal, of Dayton; sister, Leta Horst and husband, Amos, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Brandon Heatwole, Aimee Shelley, Melodee Madden, Carmel Eash, Brian Heatwole, Annie Landis, Marla Peachey, Jesse Landes, Katie Landes, Serena Jones and Jenna Landes; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Landes was preceded in death by a daughter, Ramona Berens; and a brother, Lowell Landes.
Davey Showalter, Robert Showalter, and Jonathan Burkholder will conduct a funeral service Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Bank Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 11, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
