Ralph Ervin Reedy
Ralph Ervin Reedy, 80, of Broadway, Va., died Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late Ward Ervin and Velma Turner Reedy.
Ralph worked in shipping at Walker Manufacturing. He played baseball and softball for many years. He loved to hunt, fish, and trap and was a former member of Fulks Run Ruritan Club.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he married the former Anna Pence, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Ralph Reedy Jr. of Broadway; one brother, Charles A. Reedy and wife, Jo Ann, of Fulks Run; one sister, Norma Sherman and husband, R. Rodney of Broadway; a special friend, who was like a son, Jason Ettinger of Port Republic; and a number of nieces and nephews.
One sister, Dorothy Ann Reedy and her husband, Carroll, preceded him in death.
At Ralph’s request, his wishes were to be cremated.
The family will receive friends Wednesday (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
