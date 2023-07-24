Ralph Gene Riggleman, 70, a resident of Timberville, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mr. Riggleman was born May 20, 1953, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late James Andrew Riggleman and Ada Pearl Miller LaPage.
He was employed by Wampler Foods, Pilgrims, and most recently the Timberville Wal-Mart with their cleaning crew. He loved hunting, fishing, local fairs, playing the lottery and watching harness racing in Woodstock.
Surviving are his siblings, Barbara Good and husband, George, of New Market, Sue Shank and husband, J.G., of Broadway, Judy Stroop and husband, Lynn, of New Market James Riggleman and wife, Tina, and Jerry Riggleman, all of Timberville; stepbrother, Darcy Wilkins of Timberville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Riggleman was preceded in death by his stepparents, Katherine Riggleman, Jospeh LaPage; and stepbrother, David Wilkins.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Grove Cemetery with Pastor Glen Turner officiating.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
