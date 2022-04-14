Ralph Knicely Shirk, 73, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. Mr. Shirk was born June 17, 1948, in Dayton, Va., to the late John Paul and Martha Ruth Knicely Shirk.
He worked as a farmer and a licensed neuromuscular therapist. He was a member of Pleasant View Old Order Church.
On Oct. 2, 1968, he married Ruth Eberly Shirk, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Shirk is survived by his daughter, Brenda Knicely of Rockingham and husband, Eldon Knicely; siblings, Helen Harold, Marion Shirk, Virginia Ann Cook, of Bridgewater, Arlene Atkins and husband, Steve, of Dayton, Stella Knott and husband, Jake, of Hinton and Leroy Shirk and wife, Patricia, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kendra Stoltzfus and husband, Christopher, of Weyers Cave, Lisa Knicely, Donna Sue Knicely, Krystal Knicely and Amber Knicely, all of Rockingham; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shirk was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Lenford Harold, Larry Cook, Harold Eberly, Jake Wenger and Leonard Shank Jr. and sisters-in-law, Betty Eberly and Esther May Shank.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends and family may call at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, and from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 15. The family will be present from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on both days.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
