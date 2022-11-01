Ralph Lee Sampson Sr., 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Sampson was born July 8, 1936, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Hampton Lee and Ruby Howard Sampson.
He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed Art and painting. He loved to sing and was a member of a local men's group that sang at many different venues around the city and county. He worked at Kawneer for 22 years and retired from the City of Harrisonburg after 20 years of service.
Mr. Sampson is survived by his wife, Sarah Blakey Sampson; a son, Ralph L. Sampson Jr.; daughters, Valerie Sampson and Joyce Sampson-Franklin and husband, Jerry; a cousin, who was like a sister, Gloria Howard Carter; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, George Sampson.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. James Harrison and the Rev. William Rucker officiating. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
