Ralph Life
Ralph Life had his daughters and son-in-law by his side as he passed peacefully at his home in Hilliard, Ohio on the evening of July 31, 2020, at the age of 71.
Ralph is survived by his father, Granville E. Life of Elkton, Va.; daughters, Sarah Life Metzger of Dublin, Ohio (husband Patrick Metzger) and Amanda Life Pavlik of Sneads Ferry, N.C. (husband Nicholas Pavlik); siblings, Mary Garrett of Elkton, Va., Jane Smith of Elkton, Va., and Dennis Life of Elkton, Va.; grandchildren, Lauren and Kendall Metzger, Riley and Jacob Pavlik. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Meadows) Life of Hilliard, Ohio; mother, Ruth Catherine (Baugher) Life of Elkton, Va.
Ralph was born on May 21, 1949, in Elkton, Va. to Granville and Ruth Life. In high school, he was a talented runner, setting copious records, which included breaking the state record for the 880-yard run in 1967. He married Jean Marie Meadows in 1969. In 1972, he graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. After moving to Winfield, W.Va., Ralph began working for American Electric Power (AEP) as a performance engineer. The couple welcomed two daughters, Sarah Marie and Amanda Jane. Ralph was a loving husband and a patient father, dedicated to his family. He loved and encouraged his daughters and grandchildren in all their endeavors spending many hours cheering them on at golf matches, track and cross country meets, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and football games. He especially loved being with is grandchildren as they experienced and learned new things.
Ralph was accomplished in his 33-year career with AEP, holding various management positions at Mountaineer, Rockport, Zimmer, John E. Amos, and Kammer Mitchell Power Plants. His most exciting promotion was to General Manager of the joint venture company, Nanyang General Light Electric Co. in Nanyang, China. Over these years and moves to Indiana, Ohio, multiple cities in West Virginia, and across the globe to China, Ralph and Jean had a gift of creating an extended family in any new location. With his humble, generous, and kind spirit, Ralph always had an impact on all those that came to know him.
Ralph also had intense passion for the entirety of the game of golf. He was an active member of Hickory Hills Golf Club in Ohio and Myakka Pines Golf Club in Florida. In retirement, he not only found time to play countless rounds of golf, but also enjoyed his time working for Levy Restaurants (formerly Prom Management) on the concessions and catering side of major golf tournaments.
Ralph was active in the Presbyterian Church (USA) all of his adult life, giving of his time and talents to various church leadership roles and serving others in multiple charitable opportunities. He was a member of Dublin Presbyterian Church.
In consideration for the safety and health of all friends and family, a memorial service to celebrate Ralph will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The James Fund for Life at The Ohio State University Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811 or Pelotonia at L-3454 Columbus, OH 43260. Condolences can be sent to Sarah Metzger and Family, 8091 Summerhouse Dr E, Dublin, OH 43016 or Amanda Pavlik and Family, 631 Prospect Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tarek Chidiac and staff of The Zangmeister Cancer Center, Dr. Sam Penza, Dr. Yazeed Sawalha, and Dr. Sachin Kale and staffs of The James Cancer Hospital for their efforts, care, and compassion through Ralph’s 17-year cancer battle.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
