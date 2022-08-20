In the early hours of August 15, 2022, Ralph Myers Warner, of Broadway, VA, left this earthly realm and was last seen striding across the fields of heaven with a smile on his face and the sun on his shoulder. He was born in Polo, Illinois in 1936 to Elden Clare and Ruth Pearl (Martin) Myers. He was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. His parents both died when he was very young and he was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Arthur and Alice Warner.
He grew up in Lynchburg with three sisters, Barbara, Janice and Pam where his father served as a pastor at Lynchburg Church of the Brethren. He later graduated from high school in Gaithersburg, MD. in 1954. In 1958, he joined Brethren Volunteer Service and served two years in Austria as part of a BVS team rebuilding a school that was damaged during World War II. His time in Austria with his German family was one of the highlights of his life and he was always reminiscing about his experiences there.
In 1959, he married Lorraine Shook Warner who survives. They were married for 63 years and together they had three children, Valerie, Jeff and Jeremy. Ralph attended Bridgewater College where he graduated with a degree in education 1960. His career in education spanned more than thirty years. During that time he taught at Broadway Elementary School and John C. Myers Intermediate School. He also served as the principal at Singers Glen Elementary School. In 1969, he finished his Masters degree at Madison College and worked as a guidance counselor at John C. Myers Intermediate School until his retirement 1985.
Ralph loved the outdoors. During the summers when school was out of session, he managed the old Timberville community swimming pool and was later the manager at Camp Brethren Woods, a summer church camp from 1968-70. Ralph loved God and cared deeply about people. He invested his life in their growth. He was always generous and ready to lend a hand to those in need. Ralph very much enjoyed collecting unique coins and telling stories. He also loved building and fixing things, from working on old cars to building numerous things in his wood shop for family and friends. In his later years, he was always on the go and had a loyal companion in their long-haired, gray cat “Kitty."
For many years Ralph and Lorraine were devoted members of the Timberville Church of the Brethren, where Ralph served the congregation in many different roles. Then, he and Lorraine attended Trinity Church in Mt. Crawford and in their later years, they were faithful members of Cornerstone Church in Broadway.
He was preceded in death by Elden Clare and Ruth Pearl (Martin) Myers (biological parents); Arthur and Alice Warner (adopted parents); siblings, Elden Myers, Jr., Janice Rosenstiel, Marjorie Rafeldi, June Luckmann, Robert Myers.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lorraine Warner, of Broadway; daughter and her husband, Valerie Benzinger (Douglas) of Roanoke; sons and their wives, Jeffrey Warner (Sandy), Jeremy Warner (Anita), both of Harrisonburg; sister, Barbara Coolidge, of Thurmont, MD; sister, Doris Witzke of Modesto, CA; sister and her husband, Pam Franklin (Phil) of Modesto, CA; six grandchildren and their spouses, Aliesha (Benzinger) Caldwell (Tad) of Greenville, NC, Phillip Benzinger of Raleigh, NC, Natalie (Warner) Rohrer (Isaac) of Richmond, Nicholas Benzinger of Roanoke, Heidi (Warner) King (Zachary) of Harrisonburg, and Jonathan Warner of Los Gatos, CA; six great-grandchildren, Vera, Cordelia, Jude, Theodore and Felicity Caldwell, and Jessica King and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Duck Run Natural Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at Cornerstone Church of Broadway on Saturday, September 3rd at 2 pm.
Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me." John 14:6
