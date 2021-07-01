Ralph N. Bender, 89, of Harrisburg, Pa., entered fully into the presence of the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 25, 2021. Born March 3, 1932, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Jacob and Ada (White) Bender.
He is survived by the love of his life of 68 years, Lois Clymer Bender; six children, Luanne (Rudy) Long, Roy (RuthAnn), Lori (Howard) Brown, Ron (Lori), Lonna (Duane) Zimmerman and Lynnette (Michael) Parr. Ralph was "Papaw" to 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two brothers, J. Warren "Jim" and Lloyd.
Ralph was a retired farmer, truck driver, and pastor in northern Pennsylvania. He was a man of faith who mentored many and was an encourager to even more. He was active in the Morris Run, Pa. community and in his retirement years, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Wycliffe Bible Translators in Florida and SOOP in New Mexico. Ralph and Lois most recently settled in Harrisburg, Pa., where they were members at Steelton Mennonite Church.
His family is very appreciative for the numerous caregivers who doted on Ralph and Compassus Hospice Services.
A private burial was held at Shope's Mennonite Cemetery, Highspire, Pa. A celebration of Life was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10 a.m. at Slate Hill Mennonite Church, 1352 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The family received guests from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania Inc. www.pennlive.com/obits.
