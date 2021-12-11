Ralph Newton Eagle, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ralph was born in WV on July 22, 1947, a son of the late Mary (Marquis) and Franklin Newton Eagle.
He owned and operated the Bridgewarer IGA for many years, and was a member of Sangerville United Methodist Church. He was a very active member of the Shenandoah Valley Knife Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Louise Moats Eagle.
Ralph is survived by a daughter, Melissa Cupp and husband, Maurice, of Dayton; son, Rick Eagle and wife, Tricia, of Bridgewater; sister, Barbara Pack and husband, Dean, of Fishersville; brother, John Eagle of South Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Ryan Eagle, Hannah Cupp, Samuel Cupp, Kyle Eagle, Sara Hildebrand, and Ryan Hildebrand. He is also survived by, Phyllis Anderson, previous wife and mother of his children.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 AM and 5 PM on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 to sign the guest register. The casket will be closed.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at the funeral home in Bridgewater, with Rev. Gary Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.