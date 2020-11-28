Ralph Wayne Harlow departed this earth and went to his heavenly home on Nov. 26, 2020. Born on March 13, 1940, at Grove Hill, Virginia, Ralph graduated from Shenandoah High School (1958), Madison College (1964) and the University of Virginia (1969). He worked as a Park Ranger for Shenandoah National Park, Thorton Gap, Luray, Va., during summers while teaching at Shenandoah Elementary. He served as Principal of Shenandoah Elementary for twenty-five years and as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education prior to his retirement from Page County Public Schools in 1994. After his retirement, Ralph went on to work for Horace Mann Insurance and then the Melon Estate in Plains, Virginia.
Born and raised in Page County in the home that his great-grandfather built of salvaged lumber from the Great Flood of 1870, Ralph retired and lived his remaining years near his home place by the foothills of the Blue Ridge and banks of the Shenandoah River. An active community member, Ralph participated in many organizations and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He took great pride in his friendships with classmates and neighbors. His fondest memories were from his time spent in education with students and colleagues. Some of his many hobbies included researching his family ancestry and the history of Grove Hill, metal detecting with his nephew, Roy Harlow, in search of their next big “treasure”, time spent with his family and friends, enjoying the mountains and tranquility of the river and watching UVA men’s basketball. Most evenings, Ralph could be found perched in his favorite chair listening to the song birds and watching his deer cross under the lone pine and through the tall grass on their way to the river bottom.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Elaine Starling Harlow; daughters, Angie Harlow and partner, Robert Means, and Carrie Harlow Frongia and husband, Gian; grandson, Calvin Liskey; granddaughter, Lia Frongia; nephews, Roy L. Harlow, Jr., and Donald Wilson; nieces, Barbara Estep, Sandy Good Wetsel, Dawn Whiteside, and Diane Turner; great-niece, Kelly Estep Hilliard, and great-nephew, R.L. Harlow, III. Ralph was preceded in death by his son, William Brett Harlow; parents, William David and Lillie Freese Harlow; brother, Roy Lee Harlow, Sr.; sisters, Norma Lou Harlow Good and husband, Bill, Dorothy Harlow Moomaw and husband, Landon, and great-niece, Opal Dawn Harlow Cave.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Delta Chi Brett Harlow Memorial Scholarship Fund Virginia Tech Chapter: Text VTDCHI to 91999.
