Ramon Escobedo Contreras Jr., 38, of Broadway, Va., died Dec. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1984, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Ramon E. Contreras Sr. of Broadway and Diana Smith of Broadway.
Ramon was a mechanic at Cargill in Timberville. He was a D.J. who went by the name “D.J. Extreme'', as well as a musician, and a drummer for numerous bands, including his uncle’s band, Attrapado Musical. He attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three children, Natalie Michelle Contreras, Jazlene Alexa Contreras and Anthony Matthew Contreras, all of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Nelson Severo Contreras of Mount Jackson and Jesus Martin Contreras of Fulks Run; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Severo Contreras; his paternal grandparents, Severo and Elena Contreras; and his maternal grandparents, Larry Smith Sr. and Betty Offenbacker.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
