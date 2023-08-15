Ramona Gail Peale, 79, of Mount Crawford, Va., passed from this world Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
After graduating as Salutatorian from Robert E. Lee High School, in Staunton, Va., Gail earned a Bachelor's Degree with honors from Madison College in 1966 and became a business teacher at Page County High School. Gail also pursued different vocations after teaching including working at the Bridgewater Nursing Home for 15 years.
Gail had a fantastic memory and was an avid reader, especially the classics. She enjoyed movies, music and all of pop culture. Gail has a love and respect for nature and wildlife and loved all of her pets.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, Christian Brenard Horne, and her mother, Audrey Jean Riddle Horne.
She is survived by her life partner and longtime friend, Jerry Stoneberger of Grottoes; by her daughter, Candace Teter of Luray; and a son, Matthew Peale of Mount Crawford; by her brother, Ed Horne and wife, Barbara, of Woodbridge; a sister, Jeanette Tuck and husband, Mack, of Gettysburg, Pa.; three granddaughters, Stephanie Beahm and husband, Derrick, of Luray, Deanna Fox and husband, Cory, of Mechanicsville and Lauren Schupner and husband, Zac, of Mount Jackson; and two great-grandsons, Jameson Schupner and Wyatt Beahm; a nephew, Chris Horne and wife, Natalie, of Richmond; two nieces Meredith Erickson, of Gettysburg, Pa. and Kelsey Tuck of Washington, D.C.; and two great-nieces, Audrey and Abigail Horne.
A service celebrating Gail's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Elder Frankie Coleman officiating. Burial follows at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anicira Animal Adoption Center or Cat's Cradle in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.