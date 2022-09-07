Ramona Weakley Gibson
Ramona Weakley Gibson, 64, of Port Republic, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on June 23, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Weldon Weakley and Verna (Kyger) Weakley, who survives.
Mona was united in marriage to Dale Gibson for 43 years, who survives.
She graduated from Montevideo HS and took two years of Bookkeeping at Blue Ridge CC. She was the Vice President and Bookkeeper of Staunton Glass for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Dale, at the Outer Banks and Lake Anna, watching NASCAR, and canning food from the garden. She loved every pet she ever had, especially Wiggles, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by sister, Pam Whetzel, of Rawley Springs; niece, Jaimie Whetzel; and nephew, Justin Whetzel.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Grottoes Fire Department, 109 3rd St., Grottoes, VA 24441 or Grottoes Rescue Squad, 805 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
