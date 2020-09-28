Randall Franklin Kisling, 67, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, while home with his family by his side.
Randall was born July 15, 1953, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Everette Franklin Kisling and Delilah Hensley Kisling. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Galen Tony Kisling.
Randall attended Landmark Tabernacle Church and also enjoyed attending Covenant Pentecostal Church with family. He loved working in the water delivery business in which he owned and operated for over 40 years in this area. In his spare time, Randall enjoyed working on his ’68 Camaro and other cars and spending time with the grandchildren.
On Oct. 6, 1985, he married Cherlene Williams, who survives. Randall is also survived by his son, James Everette Kisling and wife, Melissa Ann Kisling; daughter, Chassity Kisling and her fiancé, Daniel Gilchrist; two grandchildren, Jada Brooke Kisling and Mason James Kisling; three sisters, Linda Faye Watson, Carolyn Sue Rogers and Sandra Anderson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastors Keith Powers and Travis Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Elkton. The funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for friends and family to stop by and pay their respects.
Memorial contributions may be made to Landmark Tabernacle Church or Covenant Pentecostal Church in Elkton.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face covering are required and social distancing is encouraged.
