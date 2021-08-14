Randall Lee Holland, Sr., 91, of Elkton, Va., passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 13, 1929, in McRoberts, Ky., and was the son of the late Braxton Dixon and Mary Nichols Holland.
Randall served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed with General Electric (later Genicom) in Waynesboro from where he retired after 25 years.
Mr. Hollard was a member of Avis O. Comer VFW No. 8613 in Shenandoah.
On Feb. 29, 1956, he married Betty Jean King, who preceded him in death on February 14, 2000. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death a daughter, Teresa K. Morris; two brothers, and three sisters.
Surviving are a son, Randall L. “Randy” Holland, Jr. and wife, Katy, of Elkton; a brother, Braxton Holland of Waldorf, Md.; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.