Randall Michael “Randy” Crider, 69, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Crider was born Feb. 2, 1951, in Leesburg, and was a son of the late Carroll Lincoln and Iva Lee (Dean) Crider.
Randy graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1970. He worked for Valley Blox and Frederick Precast for more than 35 years prior to his retirement. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed traveling, golfing, and going to the beach. He was baptized at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 15, 1981, he married the former Lisa Kay Cramer, who preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2016.
Randy is survived by his brother, Ken Crider Sr. and wife, Diana, of Grottoes; a nephew, Kenny Crider Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Harrisonburg; great-niece, Autumn Crider; great-nephews, Trevor and Lincoln Crider; and his beloved dog, Bella.
In addition to his wife and parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll “Fuzz” Crider.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Gail Heiston officiating. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing may share a memory of Randy or an online condolence with the Crider family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
