Randall (Randy) Lee Reedy, 58, of Broadway, went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 28, 2021. He was a son of Lucille Moyers Reedy, who survives, and the late Franklin Reedy.
On Dec. 19, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Shelia Collins Reedy, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brandon Reedy of Broadway, Ashley Mundy and husband, Ashlee, of Singers Glen, Aaron Reedy and wife, Bethany, of Linville and Kimberly Williamson and husband, Justin, of Linville; grandchildren, Hayden and Kansas Mundy, Aaron Elijah (Eli) Reedy, Bryson, Parker and Easton Williamson; his brother, Steven Reedy and wife, Theresa, of Columbus, Ind., and two nephews, Cohen and Carson Reedy; mother-in-law, Wanda Collins Pope of Broadway; and sister-in-law, Patty Collins Massie and husband, Robert, of Arrington, Va.
Randy participated in many livestock and poultry judging teams with the FFA. In 1981, he earned his American Farmer Degree and won a three-week trip to Europe. He held a degree in Animal Husbandry. He grew up raising Black Angus beef cattle, his passion to this day.
Randy worked as the Feed Mill Manager for Rocco and later Georges Family Farms for nearly 30 years before moving to Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative as feed mill manager. He had a passion for caring for his employees and did his best to always look out for them and show them respect. He was a true leader!
He was an avid Bigfoot fan. He enjoyed taking the grandkids on tractor and 4-wheeler rides to help on the farm. Showing them how to do things right the first time. He also enjoyed Saturday night Rook games with his brother and nephews via telephone. He was the Rock that rooted his entire family. When things were shaky, he was our strong tower. When we questioned, he stood firm. Randy loved Jesus and his family with all his heart. He was our number one fan. He showed us everyday the kind of person we should be.
Pastors Randy Miller and Curly Ray Jr. will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at Cornerstone Christian Church in Broadway. Burial will follow on the Reedy family farm. The casket will be closed.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home. Masks are encouraged at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Randy Reedy Memorial, Jr. Beef Scholarship. Donations must be made at First Bank and Trust in Harrisonburg or Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
