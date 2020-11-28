Randall Thomas Hopper, 34, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1986, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was the son of JoDee Akins Lambert and her husband, Dennis Lambert Jr., of Lacey Spring.
Also surviving are a son, Zayden Thomas Hopper, and his younger sister, Zylah Layman; sister, Meagan Renee Miller and her son, Preston Miller; brother, Jacob Wayne Lambert; grandfather, Bruce Benishek; grandparents, Dennis and Diane Lambert; three aunts, Tina Healy and her children, Jennifer Garst and Kevin Moyers, Tanya Mae Crider and husband, Jason, and their children, Kirstyn, Madeline, Larz, and Bradee, Jody Rhodes and husband, Danny, and their children, Cole and Avery; uncle, Eric Benishek and wife, Patricia McLaughlin, and their children, Jordan, Trew, Liam, and Emily; cousins, Kim Collier and Tod Benishek, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Linda Benishek, and an uncle, David Healy.
All services will be private and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th St. SE, Roanoke, VA 24013; or Gemeinschaft, 1423 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
