Randolph E. Cloude
Randolph E. Cloude, 91, of Luray, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born July 27, 1929, in Luray and was a son of the late William C. Cloude and Aprie Richards Cloude.
Randolph worked for Wrangler with 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and bowler.
On June 8, 1951, he married Lois Ann Bradford Cloude, who died Sept. 17, 2011.
Randolph was the last survivor of 10 siblings.
He is survived by two sons, Curtis R. Cloude of Luray and James B. Cloude and wife, Melissa, of Front Royal; a daughter, Lisa Swecker and husband, Larry, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Brian Hasse.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page One, Luray, VA 22835.
