Randolph Lee “Randy” Mauzy, 70, of Rockingham, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Mauzy was born in 1951, in Monterey, Va., and was the son of the late James Laird, Sr. and Ruth Wimer Mauzy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, James L. Mauzy, Jr., earlier this year.
In his youth, Randy grew up in Monterey, Va. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Bridgewater College, later doing some graduate work in chemistry at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Randy was described to be a “perfect fit” for a new startup company, Aluchem, when he was hired to join the team in 1985. Randy was humble, technically highly competent, and he was more than willing to tackle anything set before him.
Randy retired from Aluchem Inc. in 2018 after 33 years of service as its most distinguished and beloved employee. Randy last served as Senior Vice President of Technology as well as the General Manager of Aluchem of Little Rock. There he designed and built the premiere global manufacturing site for critically important specialty alumina raw materials essential in the manufacturing of high-performance jet engines for commercial airlines, and most importantly, the U.S. military. Over Randy’s career, he managed multiple manufacturing sites for Aluchem and also traveled all over the world. He was the catalyst for product development and the humble authority of specialty alumina applications critically important for technical sales support.
For retirement, Randy chose to move to Harrisonburg into a home that he shared with his brother, Jim. Together they enjoyed many lunches and dinners at restaurants (including a few stops at Krispy Kreme!). Randy was also known as the computer “go-to” guy and enjoyed tinkering with electronics and working on small home projects. He loved animals, especially when family and friends brought their dogs or cats with them for the visit! Randy greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Randy is survived by his niece, Kristen R. Mauzy and significant other, Mike Ramsey; great-niece, Abigail L. Brown, and four cousins, Judy Merz, Carolyn Pohowsky, Sharon Hevener, and Julain Pulley.
A memorial service will be held in spring/summer 2022 in Monterey, Va., and details will be announced closer to the time. His remains will be placed in the family columbarium at Blue Grass Cemetery in Blue Grass, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
