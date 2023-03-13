Randolph Martin
‘Randy’ Winegard
Randolph Martin “Randy” Winegard, age 71, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the home of his brother.
Randy was born Jan. 5, 1952, and was a son of the late Hensel “Slim” and RLee (Raynes) Winegard.
Randy was a graduate of Montevideo High School and worked as a truck driver for many years prior to retirement. He was a lifelong member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed fishing and trips to the beach.
He is survived by his brothers, Jim Winegard and wife, Donna, Ben Winegard and wife, Debbie, and Phillip Winegard; his sister, Janis Winegard Hepler and husband, Rick; his best friend, who was like a brother to him, John Gibson; and a special cousin, Darlene Morris. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly, which he reciprocated tenfold. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Timothy Martin Winegard.
Friends may call at the home of his brother, Ben.
Pastor Tim Munson will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Sentara RMH for the loving care given to Randy during his many hospital visits over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, 805 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441 or the Grottoes Church of the Brethren, PO Box 498, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
